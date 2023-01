Share:

LAHORE - Top seed Asad Zaman of Lahore beat Dhuraf Das in the 11th Dr Essa Lab National Seniors & Juniors Tennis Championship U-16 singles quarterfinals at Modern Club Hard Courts, Karachi. Asad (Ali Embroidery Mills) outclassed Dhuraf Das 6-1, 6-0 in U-16 singles quarterfinals. Earlier in U-16 singles second round, Asad beat Muneer Derbari, Mikaeel Ali Baig thrashed Faiz Ilyas 6-0, 6-0, Amir Mazari w/o Rayan Ahmed, M Salar (ISB) beat Shehzer Ali 6-0, 6-0. In U-18 singles quarterfinals, Raahim Veqar beat Kashif 6-2, 6-3 while earlier in second round, Kashan Tariq beat Aisam Malik 6-2, 6-1. In U-14 singles pre-quarters, Sameer Zaman beat Faiz Ilyas 4-1, 4-1, Ruhab Faisal beat Shehzer Ali 4-2, 2-4, 4-1, Ahsan Ahmed beat Ismail Aftab 4-2, 4-5, 10- 8, Syed Abdullah beat Samir Danish. In U-12 pre-quarters, Ali Bachani beat Aman Amir 4-1, 4-0, Abdul Rehman beat Hamza Ikram 4-0, 4-0