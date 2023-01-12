Share:

HYDERABAD - The Model Criminal Trial Court, Hyderabad on Wednesday sentenced a man to death and imposed a fine of one million rupees on him for murdering his wife. The convicted, Umar Memon, had murdered his wife, Quratul Ain, on 15 July 2021 in Barrage Colony. Earlier, the court had reserved its verdict in the case after recording the statements and cross-examination of seven witnesses during the trial. According to the prosecution, Umar Memon had tortured his wife to death at his home, and it was successful in proving its case against him.