KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP), an ally of the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government, on Wednesday threatened to sit on the opposition benches over delimitations issue.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement factions including MQM-Pakistan, MQM Bahali Committee, and PakSarzameen Party (PSP) Wednesday staged a protest outside the ECP office in Karachi against delimitations.

The demonstration was held against the second phase of local bodies (LB) elections on January 15 on the basis of fresh constituencies. The protest was attended by MQM-P Bahali Committee head Dr Farooq Sattar, PSP Chief Syed Mustafa Kamal, MQM-P leaders Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Faisal Sabzwari, Wasim Akhtar and others.

Addressing the participants of the demonstration, MQM-P chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that MQM has paid a heavy political price for this government and can leave it if their reservations were not resolved on an immediate basis.

“We are given two days time to resolve our reservations after that we [MQM] will be free to make our decisions independently,” said Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while giving warning to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“PM Shahbaz should tell Muhajirs of Karachi and Hyderabad are his people or not,” he added. He lamented that there was no progress on agreement with PPP and the prime minister has formed a committee to look into the matter.