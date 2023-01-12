Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Wednesday chaired the Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy which reviewed future plans and way forward, besides assessing the evolving maritime affairs in the region. Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad yesterday, according to a press release issued by the Pakistan Navy officials. It said during the conference, matters related to national security, geo-strategic affairs, combat readiness and training of troops were discussed. Ongoing progress on PN projects including future plans were reviewed and way forward were deliberated. The conference assessed evolving maritime affairs in the region and beyond. The Naval chief emphasised on maintaining perpetual combat readiness to effectively thwart any aggression against Pakistan. The Naval chief lauded the initiatives undertaken towards capability development through acquisition of emerging technologies. He expressed full confidence in the high state of operational preparedness of the Pakistan Navy to meet all challenges while safeguarding the maritime frontiers of Pakistan.