ISLAMABAD - National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Wednesday allowed KElectric to reduce power tariff by Rs 7.43 per unit, while it increased the power price for XWDiscos by Re 0.1892/unit on account of monthly fuel charges adjustment for November 2022. According to a decision released here, the regulator has allowed KE to reduce power tariff by Rs 7.4307/unit for the month of November, which will provide a relief of Rs10.67 billion to Karachiites. In a separate decision on CPPA-G petition for tariff increase on account of monthly FCA for November, NEPRA said that after scrutiny the regulator has calculated a hike of Re 0.1892/unit in tariff. The CPPA-G had filed petition on behalf of XWDiscos and had requested that since the reference fuel charges for November 2022 were estimated at Rs 6.0762/ unit whereas the actual fuel charges were Rs 6.2700/unit hence the Discos should be allowed an increase of Re 0.1938/unit under FCA mechanism. In its decision, NEPRA has noted that the power plants of National Power Parks Management Company Limited at Haveli Bahadur Shah (HBS) and Baloki are included in the most efficient plants of Pakistan power sector. The efficiency of these power plants is above 61%. The utilization factors of these most efficient RLNG power plants were: HBS around (75.44%) and Baloki around (31.16%) during the month of November, 2022. It is noted that the accumulated claim by these power plants against part load operation is Rs 1.458 billion. On the other hand, average load management to the tune of around 2,700 MW has been carried out during the month of November, 2022. The full utilization of these power plants could minimize the loadshedding on one hand while on the other hand it could help avoid part load charges of Rs 1.458 billion. As per the data submitted by NPCC, the average RLNG allocated to power sector during the month of November, 2022 was 292 MMCFD, whereas average consumption was 229 MMCFD. However, due to less allocation of RLNG to the power sector during some days in the aforementioned month, RFO plants were operated to meet with the system demand, which resulted in indicative financial impact of Rs. 63.82 million during the aforesaid month. Efforts should be made to improve the supply chain of RLNG to fully utilize the most efficient RLNG power plants and avoid the part load adjustment charges. The utilization factor of power plants at Central Power Generation Company Limited (CPGCL), including the newly commissioned Guddu 747 machine, remained very low despite availability of dedicated cheaper gas. Forced outage of unit 16 (249 MW) of Guddu 747 and Guddu old units i.e. 10, 11, 12 & 13 (580 MW) resulted in financial losses due to operation of costlier power plants. CPPA-G also claimed positive amount of Rs. 1,458 million as previous adjustment. Regarding adjustment of Rs.24 million for GENCO-Ill, upon inquiry CPPA-G submitted that the adjustment is on account of partial load. Since the claim requires verification, therefore, the claimed cost is not being considered while working out the instant FCA calculation. As per the in-house analysis/workings carried out, the net amount deductible, on provisional basis, from the overall claim due to deviation from EMO is Rs. 2.18 million financial impact due to underutilization of efficient power plants. The regulator after scrutiny of the data decided that actual fuel charge component for November 2022 was Rs.6.2654/unit against the corresponding reference fuel charge component was Rs.6.0762.unit.Therefore the Authority has allowed an increase of Rs 0.1892/unit to XWDiscos on account of fuel price variation for the month of November 2022. On K Electric tariff petition for a reduction of Rs 7.043/unit in tariff the regulator has allowed a decrease of Rs 7.43/unit. It will provide a relief of more than Rs 10b to KE consumers. Regarding cost of energy purchased from CPPA-G during the current month, K-Electric has used the rate of Rs.6.2700/unit, however, the Authority’s approved fuel cost component, in the matter of XWDISCOs for the current month is Rs.6.2654/unit. In view thereof, while working out the instant FCA of K-Electric, rate approved by the Authority for XWDISCOS for the month under review has been incorporated for the energy purchased by K-Electric from CPPA-G during the month under review. This has resulted in decrease in total fuel cost by around Rs.3.4 million. KE had requested for the release of Rs.546 million, withheld on account of EMO violations for the period from June 2021 to September 2022. The claimed amount of Rs.546 million has been withheld from the FCA claim of KE for November 2022 until the issue is finalized. The negative FCA of KE for November 2022 shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers consuming up-to 300 units, agriculture consumers and Electric Vehicle Charging Station (EVCS) consumers of K-Electric. K-Electric shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of November 2022, in the billing month of January 2023.