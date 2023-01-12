Share:

KARACHI - NEPRA has allowed K-Electric to reduce the electricity price by Rs7.43 per unit under the head of monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment for the month of November. The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday. According to the notification, KElectric submitted an application seeking a Rs7.04/unit reduction in the electricity price for the month of November. The regulatory authority held a public hearing on the petition on Dec 27, 2022. Before this, the K-Electric reduced the electricity price by Rs2.45/unit for the month of October under the head of FCA. NEPRA said that the November FCA is Rs4.98/unit which is less than October’s FCA.

The regulatory body said that the decision would be applicable only for one month. It further added that the decision would not be applicable on lifeline domestic consumers using less than 300 electricity units, agricultural consumers, and electric vehicle charging stations. On the other hand, NEPRA approved a hike in power tariff by Rs0.19 per unit for the rest of the country on account of monthly fuel adjustment. The hike in tariff was approved after the public hearing to consider the monthly fuel adjustment on a petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G). The NEPRA has issued notification of the increases in electricity prices and the recent hike will be charged in the bills for January 2023, it added.