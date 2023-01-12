Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s counsel Barrister Ali Zafar said on Thursday there was nothing wrong in dissolving the Punjab Assembly now as Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi had succeeded in securing a vote of confidence in the house.

Speaking to the media, he said the constitution allowed the opposition to move a no-confidence motion against the chief minister and if it occurred, the PTI would face it.

Earlier, after Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman denotified Mr. Elahi as the CM, Mr. Elahi moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the notification which resulted in its suspension. However, the court barred the CM from dissolving the assembly until he obtained a vote of confidence in the assembly.