One person was killed and more than 10 other were wounded in collision involving a coach and trailer in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

According to details, the accident took place at the Motorway M9 near Tool Plaza in Hyderabad when a rashly driven trailer collided with a coach, killing one person on the spot and injuring more than 10 passengers.

The ill-fated coach was on its way to Punjab from Karachi. Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.