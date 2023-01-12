Share:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that Pakistan was keen to further enhance its brotherly ties with the United Arab Emirates.

The prime minister said that both the countries had immense potential of cooperation in trade, economic and investment sectors.

The prime minister chaired a meeting regarding his upcoming two-day visit to the UAE on January 12-13.

The prime minister reiterated to take the bilateral ties between Pakistan and the UAE to new heights and stressed that both countries should fully realize the huge available opportunities.

The prime minister is undertaking an official visit to the UAE at the invitation of President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the visit, the prime minister will hold meetings with the Emirati businessmen and investors to discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment.