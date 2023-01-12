Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will seek a fresh economic package for Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has embark on two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the visit, prime minister Shehbaz Sharif will seek deferment of the $2 billion loan to the UAE, which has to be paid by Pakistan in the coming few weeks.

The premier will hold talks with the UAE leadership for finalisization of the $2 billion investment in Pakistan, said sources and added discussion regarding increasing the bilateral trade between both states will also be discussed.

During the visit, he will meet the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, with particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties between the two brotherly countries and creating increased opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in the UAE. The two leaders will also exchange views on a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

PM Shehbaz will meet with the Prime Minister and Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During the visit, the prime minister will hold meetings with the Emirati businessmen and investors to discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment.