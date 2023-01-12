Share:

In 2008, the global financial crisis caused a severe economic crisis that caused ripples throughout the world. Considered to be the most serious financial crash since the Great Depression, analysists attributed predatory lending targeted towards low-income buyers, excessive risk taking by financial institutions, crash of Wall Street and the declaration of bankruptcy by the Lehman Brothers as the cause behind the world-wide crash. Immediately, governments deployed major bail-out programmes to prevent the complete collapse of the financial institutions of the world. The result of this was the Great Recession during which unemployment increased dramatically, institutional trust decreased, depression and suicide rates went up, global poverty and unaffordability became a menace and countless countries were launched into an immense debt crisis from which they are still trying to recover.