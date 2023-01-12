Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has said 2023 will be another challenging year for the economy including for Pakistani currency. As in 2022 major victims of the economic recession were the textile industry and its allied sectors; agriculture, import materialbased industries and automobiles. All of this has led to a fear of major unemployment in the country. PBF Vice President, Jahanara Wattoo said that 2022 was the worst performing year for Pakistan’s economy. The country’s currency dropped Rs 49.80 against the US dollar and the interest rate rose to 16%, which is the highest since 1998-1999. In addition, inflation is in the double digits while the consumer price index (CPI) is currently hovering around 25%. In the first five months of FY 2023, the average Sensitive Price Index (SPI) stands at around 28%. “Given the circumstances, it’s high time political parties, before the general elections of 2023, agree upon on a ‘Charter of Economy’ for at least 20 years, so that the business community and masses are aware of where we are heading.” “Structural inflation and devaluation pose their own set of challenges for the government. A high policy rate globally is also aggravating the situation,” she noted. “We cannot afford the free floating (exchange rate) policy as we are not that big an economy. We need a bailout to strengthen our rupee which is a key factor in kicking off economic activity in the country,” Wattoo added. “In the case of Pakistan, complacency, long-standing structural weaknesses and political gridlock have exacerbated the economic crisis,” she remarked. However the good news of 2022 is that, despite its inherent economic vulnerabilities, Pakistan did not default on its external debt commitments. The bad news, however, is that we avoided a default not because of the strength of our economy but due to our debt structure,” explained Jahanara Wattoo. “The point to ponder for next year is the need to maintain a subtle balancing act in our relationship with China, to whom we owe 30% of our debt, our relations with Saudi Arabia, to whom we owe nearly 20% of our debt and the US, which can help soften the tone and tenor of the IMF. Achieving this careful balancing act remains a daunting task,” she commented. The PBF vice president called on the country’s policy makers to “Find a possible solution to clear the country’s debt. Without it, our economic growth will continue to deteriorate, as the burden of paying foreign debt and paying interest is increasing in Pakistan. The country continues to borrow, mainly to pay back old contributions and finance its current account (CAD) deficit.” “The important question, however, remains unanswered; will leading economies like the US support us in repaying (or writing-off) our debt,” he asked, adding that Pakistan’s total debt is around $125 billion and that’s certainly a lot of money for us but not for China or the United States. “On the other hand, some Chinese and American companies are three times as big as our total debt. Even the value of China Petroleum and Chemicals Corporation is $326 billion and the value of Walmart Inc in the US is $570 billion,” noted Jahanara. PBF official lamented, “We will remain in the vicious circle of the IMF and other funding agencies and, therefore, our rupee will be even weaker. The conditions imposed by these donor agencies consistently suppress the currencies of underdeveloped countries.” “Simultaneously, in order to increase our tax revenue, market traders across the country must be brought into the tax grid with the flat tax method,” she stated. PBF official further emphasised that political parties must understand that Pakistan cannot afford a new economic policy direction after every five years. “The only way forward for 2023 is to cut down on non-essential imports and reliance on oil, increase energy conservation and sell strategic stakes in profitable state-owned enterprises to raise foreign exchange,” she opined, adding that greater incentives will have to be created for increased production of essential food items and productivity in the manufacturing sector; she added.