Share:

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Wednesday summoned a session, in the chairmanship of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, to finalise its strategy ahead of Punjab Chief Minster (CM) Parvez Elahi’s vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly (PA) on Thursday.

Earlier, PA Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum said that CM Elahi would take the vote of confidence on Thursday, as the ruling coalition had decided to stage a political power show in the assembly instead.

Mr Qayyum had earlier took a half-hour long break, meanwhile the CM arrived in the house after which the political temperature rose. But the treasury benches had decided to show number game only in the house tonight while leaving the trust vote to Thursday.

Mr Qayyum said the opposition claimed that the ruling coalition did not have the required majority but we would show them the vote count tonight. "We have one more surprise for the opposition", he added.

Sources told that one PML-Q MPA Hafiz Ammar Yasir was on his way to the assembly. His presence in the house would increase the count to 186, sources added.

The parliamentary parties of the PTI and the PML-Q had summoned a joint session to deliberate on the matter.

Earlier, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry wrote on Twitter, “Alhamdulillah, our number game is completed by 187. The CM would obtain vote of confidence anytime tonight". "One of PTI s MPAs from Muzaffargarh was offered Rs1.2 billion [for changing loyalty]", he added.