SARGODHA - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday discarded 1,000 kilogrammes ‘khoya’ over adulteration in Kotmomin. According to the PFA spokesperson, the PFA team conducted raid at the khoya production unit and recovered unhygienic ghee,

semolina, chemicals and others items from it. He said that substandard khoya prepared with chemicals and dry powder was supplied to bakeries and catering units. Case was registered at concerned police station against the owner. Meanwhile, the team also seized the production unit of an oil factory located at Fatima jinnnah road over voilation.