ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday thanked the Chinese leadership for a pledge of US$ 1.1 billion including US$ one billion by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) at Geneva Conference for reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood affected areas in Pakistan. Describing the support as “crucial for reconstruction”, the Prime Minister in a twitter post said that “Our great friend China has always stood by Pakistan through thick & thin.” “We are highly grateful to Chinese leadership for a pledge of $1 billion by Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank & $100 million separately @ Resilient Pakistan,” he added.