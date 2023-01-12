Share:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai here and discussed matters of mutual respect.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed the Prime Minister to Dubai and expressed his best wishes for progress and development of Pakistan under his leadership. The Prime Minister thanked the UAE leader for warmly welcoming him and his delegation.

He underscored the importance of Pakistan-UAE relationship and expressed that Pakistan viewed UAE as a trusted political and economic partner. He also emphasized the exploring of further avenues to deepen the Pakistan-UAE relationship in all fields.

Both the leaders discussed ways to enhance existing bilateral relations at all levels to benefit both nations.

They stressed the importance of intensifying and strengthening communication between the private sector of the two countries in order to discuss trade and investment opportunities and turn these into tangible partnerships.

Sheikh Mohammed praised the dedication and hard work of the Pakistani community which significantly contributed towards the development of the UAE.

PM Shehbaz Sharif praised the historical ties between Pakistan and UAE and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to work closely with the leadership of the UAE to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to His Highness to visit Pakistan at mutually convenient dates which he accepted.