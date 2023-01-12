Share:

Reacting to success in trust vote by Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Thursday PML-N’s politics had been buried in its stronghold - Lahore.

“The vote of confidence had been planned three days ago [and the result is crystal clear],” he said while taking to Twitter.

The former minister said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was supposed to bring ‘Takht-e-Lahore’ but he returned with the PML-N coffin. “They should now understand how Imran Khan does his politics,” he said.

Mr Rashid was of the view that the PTI chief would dissolve the provincial assemblies and launch his electoral campaign.