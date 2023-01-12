Share:

It was bad optics for PMNL to nominate Hamza Shahbaz as CM Punjab, just like the choice of reappointing Ishak Dar as Finance Minister. In a democracy, there is no place for ruling families, nor for cults and fascism. Individuals holding elected constitutional offices can only serve, as long as they enjoy the support of majority members in parliament, and can be removed if they fail to hold numerical strength. A PM can be removed through a vote of no confidence. This is what the Constitution of Pakistan states and this is what is the law. No individual seeking elected public office can claim this as his/ her divine right to rule. In Islam, individual sovereignty is solely the divine domain of Almighty Allah SWT, and not of any individual. It is because of that collective wisdom of the chosen representatives, as is the practice in true parliamentary democracy, that has more in common with the Islamic system of governance and jurisprudence. When an elected PM fails to attend sessions of parliament, he displays his undemocratic credentials and dictatorial straits. Muhammad Asad, a renowned Islamic scholar has elaborated upon this in his books and lectures, that undiluted parliamentary democracy is more akin to the Islamic concept of governance. There is no place in Islam for monarchy or dictatorship. Pakistan was created through a political struggle to function as a modern democracy. This country can no longer sustain any experimentations and must revert to Quaid’s vision and rule of law. All technocrats who served under Ayub, Yahya, Zia, Musharraf, etc. served the strategic interests of foreign governments. They all abandoned Pakistan, once out of power. Politically engineered politicians have rendered no service to this country. MALIK TARIQ ALI, Lahore.