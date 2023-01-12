Share:

RAWALPINDI - The investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit of Sadiqabad police station have handcuffed crime boss-cum-notorious land grabber Farrukh Khokhar after a judge of apex court rejected his bail plea in Majid Satti murder case here on Wednesday. The suspect Farrukh Khokhar, who is son of Haji Imtiaz alias Taji Khokhar (late), was moved to Police Station Sadiqabad’s lock up by police for further investigation amid very tight security. Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Justice Abdul Aziz dismissed bail plea of Faruukh Khokhar in Majid Satti murder case and ordered police to arrest him. When the court resumed hearing, Malik Waheed Anjum Advocate appeared before the judge and argued his client is a famous social worker and has nothing to do with the crime. He added his client was roped in the case to victimize him by his opponents. He pleaded with the court to confirm bail of his accused. Opposing the arguments of the defense lawyer, the prosecutor Malik Fakhar Advocate said that Farrukh Khohar is fully involved in murder of his client Majid Satti due to business rivalry. He requested the court to reject the bail of the accused. After completion of arguments of both parties, LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Abdul Aziz rejected the bail plea of Farrukh Khokhar and directed police to apprehend him. The police party present in the court premises held the accused and shifted him to the police station for further investigation. It may be noted that Majid Satti, a local leader of PTI, was gunned down by two assailants riding on motorcycle in August 2022 on Sixth Road and fled from the scene. Police booked scores of suspects including Qasim Shah in the murder case on the complaint of Haji Arshad Mehmood. Later, the complainant accused Farrukh Khokhar as abettor in his supplementary statements he recorded before investigators of HIU. A court of law granted bail to suspect Farrukh Khokhar against surety bonds of Rs 500,000. The applicant challenged the verdict of lower court with LHC Rawalpindi Bench seeking cancellation of bail granted to the suspect. Inspector Sajjad Ul Hassan, a spokesman to Rawalpindi police, confirmed the arrest of the accused in a high profile murder case. He said police would produce the accused today (Thursday) in a lower court to obtain his physical remand for further interrogation. He informed that so far police had arrested five accused in the murder case. Separately, LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmed has sought reply from Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Secretary RTA, Administrator Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and Manager Pirwadhai Bus Terminal in response to a petition filed against illegal extension of the bus terminal. The petition was filed by Pakistan Transport and Owners Association Rawalpindi General Secretary Raja Khaqan Jamil through his lawyer Syed Aqeel Abbas Kazmi Advocate. In the petition, he argued before the court that the government and RTA had approved 36 bus stands in LOP of Pirwadhai Bus Terminal but the district administration not only included another bus stand but also awarded its contract to the contractor.