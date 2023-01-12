Share:

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Wednesday inaugurated state-of-the-art newly built four storey building of Faisal Town police station here. Deputy Inspector Gen­eral of Police (Operations Wing) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, CTO Lahore Dr Asad Malhi, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SP Investigation Zohaib Ranjha, SDPO Garden Town and other senior police officers ac­companied the CCPO. Daughter of martyred constable Muham­mad Azam Seemab of Lahore police presented the CCPO La­hore with a bouquet. A fresh and smart contingent of police personnel presented guard of honor to the CCPO. The CCPO inspected different sections of the building and lauded the quality of construction work.

Addressing the participants, the CCPO said, new building infrastruc­tures had been provided to Lahore’s field force with state of the art facili­ties with a view to improve the working condi­tions of police stations and benefit citizens. He said Faisal Town Police Station was a beautiful addition to the existing modern police build­ings of the city. The CCPO con­tinued that police stations were the basic units of policing and the foremost source of justice to the suffering community. A police station should be a sym­bol of peace and shelter for the citizens where they could get timely justice and respond with respect and dignity. He further said, uniformed and standard­ized improvements would be made gradually in all the police stations of the city. The CCPO said, the staff of police station Faisal Town, now had been pro­vided with a more favourable and conducive environment, should further improve their performance and serve hu­manity more diligently. Police personnel should improve the image of the department with their good conduct, character and behavior with citizens, he added. Priorities had been changed with the passage of time with a focus on strength­ening police stations for be­ing the basic unit of the police. It would also help change the ‘thana culture’ which had been the utmost priority of the po­lice higher command, Ghulam Mahmood added. It is pertinent to mention that the construc­tion work of new state of the art multi- purpose buildings of po­lice stations Chung, Gawalman­di, Qila Gujjar Singh, Gulshan Ravi, Faisal Town as well as new buildings of Headquarters of Dolphins squad City Division and SDPO Naulakha Circle of­fice was completed during last four and a half months of pres­ent tenure of CCPO Lahore Gh­ulam Mahmood Dogar.

The CCPO highlighted the im­portant role of citizen centric policing in crime control and maintenance of law and order in the city. The building of PS Faisal Town had been com­prised of state of the art four stories, covering total area of three kanal with more than 40 capacious rooms, front desk, IT rooms, two separate lockups for male and females accused persons, four resi­dential barracks for PS staff, kitchen and a Mess