Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi said on Thursday Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had fulfilled a promise by signing a summary for dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

Taking to Twitter, the former federal minister said, "Promise fulfilled." Talking about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Moonis said, "May we see you back in PM seat soon, @ImranKhanPTI."

Earlier, Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had signed a summary for dissolution of Punjab Assembly day after he obtained vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly amid ruckus and opposition’s boycott following weeks of political turbulence in the province.