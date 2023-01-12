Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies is expected to take place tomorrow barring any legal obstacles.

Addressing media in Lahore, following the successful vote of confidence by CM Pervaiz Elahi, he said Punjab CM got the required 186 votes.

Criticising PML-N leaders for boycotting assembly proceedings he said that they should had participated in the vote of confidence proceedings but they chose to flee.

Fawad Chaudhry said Rana Sanaullah and Ata Tarar left for Islamabad following rain in Punjab.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi obtained vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly during a special session of the provincial assembly in the wee hours of Thursday.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan chaired the session in which PTI leader and Member Punjab Assembly Mian Aslam Iqbal tabled a resolution expressing confidence in the Chief Minister.

As per details, 186 members of ruling coalition reposed confidence in leadership of Chief Minister while opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) boycotted the session.