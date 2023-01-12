Share:

BADIN - The quality education plays an important role in developing the country and parents should pay heed to facilitate their children as teachers can furnish their potential by providing them quality education. These views were expressed by the speakers of the event organized by the administration of ‘The RISE Public Elementary School Badin’ Abdullah Lutter.

The speakers including Dr. Nali Chango Rahimoon, DHO, Tharparkar, Sunny Jibran, District Head, Sindh Education Foundation, district Badin, Ahsan Jhania, Program Officer, SEF, Abu Talib Khaskheli, Ms. Qubra Girano, Sawan Khaskheli, Aarif Ahmed Lutter, Allah Bux Lutter, Moula Bux Lutter and others.

While addressing the participants they said that parents must visit schools at least twice in a month for inquiring the education status of his children and making them responsible and facilitation.

They said that educational institutions can play a remarkable role in mending, improving, and polishing people’s personalities saying that personality development needs to be an integral part of the educational system.

They stressed the parents to come in the coordination with teaching faculty of their respective schools as the quality education to their children to be assured. Meanwhile, trophies and medals were also awarded to the position holders students of the schools and those who participated in the tableaus and other co-curriculum activities.