LAHORE - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Wednesday that a minority government was in power in Punjab as Parvez Elahi did not have enough numbers in the assembly to take the vote of confidence. Talking to the media along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar here, he said that Parvez Elahi did not have confidence of 186 members in the Punjab Assembly, and at least six members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were out of the country currently. He said that the federal government had record of all PA members outside the country at the moment, adding that they had just 176 votes in the house but they were claiming strength of 186 members. He urged the Lahore High Court (LHC) to early decide the case about the vote of trust so that people of the province could get relief. The minister congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team for successful achievements made at the Geneva conference. He said that several PTI activists wanted to join the PML-N due to hypocritical attitude of Imran Khan. He said that Imran Niazi was a blot on the national politics and the nation would soon get rid of him with the power of vote. He said that Moonis Elahi had fled the country in a private plane, along with the looted money, and predicted that he would not return home now. The interior minister said that he would go back to Islamabad only after taking back the Punjab government. To a question about the PTI claim that the government had bribed its MPAs, Rana Sanaullah said that in such a situation, how come Fawad Chaudhry was claiming presence of 177 PTI members in the house. He said that already 22 days had passed when the chief minister was asked to take a vote of confidence; therefore, he demanded the LHC chief justice should not give the government more time. He hoped that the decision would come according to the Constitution, as the LHC chief justice was a good judge. He said that the Punjab government had occupied 20-22 thousand acres of land in the name of Ravi Urban Development, adding that billions of rupees were looted in the Lahore Master Plan, and Imran Khan was also involved in the scam through his front man named Enayat Lak.