LAHORE - Renowed comedian Majid Jahangir has passed away on Wednesday morning after prolonged illness. Majid Jahangir rose to fame for his work in comedy series Fifty-Fifty. Majid Jahangir was a recipient of the Pride of Performance Award. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of famous comedian Majid Jahangir. In his condolence message, he said Majid Jahangir’s acting in memorable dramas such as Fifty Fifty will always remain alive in history. He said late Ismail Tara and Majid Jahangir gave a new dimension to comedy. Commiserating with the bereaved family, the Prime Minister prayed for the departed soul.