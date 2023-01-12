Share:

PESHAWAR - In the wake of a dispute between Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) and Capital Metropolitan Government over the construction of Peshawar Bus Stand, the former has assured that the project would be handed over to the latter, on the condition that CMG pays the expenses so far incurred. According to sources from the Local Government Department, the PDA during a meeting had said that handing over the project to the PDA was the decision of the provincial government. The PDA said that it was decided that the bus stand would remain under the hold of the PDA till the recovery of expenses and profit of the project and later the stand would be handed over to the Capital Metropolitan Government.