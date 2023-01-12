Share:

FAISALABAD - The district administration is spending an amount of Rs6.5 billion on reconstruction of 97-kilometre dual bypass road from Sargodha Road to Khurrianwla. This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh during an inspection of construction work on the project here on Wednesday. He checked the quality of material and took briefings from officers concerned and warned that no compromise would be made on transparency in the project. The DC inspected construction work of dual road from Sahianwala to Khurrianwala and directed for completion of project in time. Jarranwala Assistant Commissioner (AC) Noman Ali, Deputy Director Development Rana Tahir and officers of Highways Department were also present.