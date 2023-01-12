Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 04 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 227.92 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 227.88. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 235.7 and Rs 238 respectively. The price of the euro increased by Rs 27 paisas and closed at Rs 244.92 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 244.65, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).