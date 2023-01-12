Share:

MOSCOW - Russia said Wednesday it would send a rescue capsule on February 20 for three crew of the International Space Station, after a meteorite damaged the spacecraft that was due to return them to Earth. “The Soyuz MS-23 launch is on February 20, 2023 in an unmanned mode,” Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said. The MS-22 spacecraft that was originally set to bring Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio back to Earth had been damaged by a small meteorite strike, Roscosmos said on Wednesday, ruling out a technical fault. Their space capsule will now need to return crewless, the space agency said. ’Soyuz MS-22’ must descend to Earth without a crew,” Roscosmos said after damage to the space capsule resulted in a coolant leak last month. “In the event of particularly critical situations on the ISS, the possibility of using the Soyuz MS-22 to rescue the crew will be determined by a separate decision of the state commission,” Roscosmos added