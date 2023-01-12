Share:

The salaried people belonging to the middle class have to bear the brunt of sky-high prices the most because they have to prove that their education is the mark of their financial wellbeing. They have to keep the appearance of well-to-do educated people. It’s because success in our society is assayed by the financial health of a person. So, with the intention of not letting down the learned community of society, they bear the blows of suffocating inflation without any protest. They have been pushed to the wall like never before. Illustrating the point, if a shopkeeper or a businessman earns more money than his educated brother, people’s belief in education as a life changer, falters which bodes ill for society as a whole. People start quoting precedents of nouveau riche, smiling under their lips at the pantalooned job man. No doubt, the educated have to burn the midnight oil to make both ends, however, they still toil for creature comforts. The ever-burgeoning chasm between the rise in salary and skyhigh inflation puts salaried people on a gravy train. Remaining continuously down in the dumps, they may resort to underhand games to bring home the bacon. By Domino effect, puts the whole pen and table work out of gear, and a chain reaction of bribery and corruption triggers off. Then, they are always on the hunt to receive the windfall. This salaried middle class is now facing existential threats, which would tilt the societal equilibrium and social order. Their pennypinching erodes their self-respect, and family and society declare them dead wood. Anthropological studies aver that all the literati and intelligentsia are the production of the middle class. Historical, cultural, and intellectual revolutions bear their roots in this class. The men in grey suits must acknowledge that a strong economy depends on a financially strong salaried class. If the salary of this class is not increased proportionately it would demotivate parents from getting their children educated, which would never be a sanguine scenario for the education, peace, and progress of any nation. The movers and shakers of the state must ensure that the raise in salary be not just a cold comfort, rather they must throw a lifeline to those who fall between the haves and the have-nots! M.NADEEM NADIR, Kasur