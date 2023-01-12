Share:

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday expressed condolences to the family of martyred Director Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Naveed Sadiq

On this occasion, Mr. Sanaullah said, "Our martyrs have made unforgettable sacrifices for the security and defence of the country." He also said that Naveed Sadiq rendered exemplary services for the eradication of terrorism, of which the entire country was proud.

Mr Sanaullah added that the martyrs of the nation are the guarantors of the survival and security of Pakistan.