ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday expressed grave concern over the delay in appointment of the new Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP). A two-judge bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa issued the order citing non-cooperation by the deputy attorney in a property case. The judge noted that the court is not getting proper assistance in cases from the AGP’s Office. President Arif Alvi on 23rd December, 2022 had approved the appointment of Mansoor Usman Awan as AGP after accepting the resignation of Ashtar Ausaf Ali from the post of Attorney General. The government had decided to appoint Mansoor Usman Awan as the new AGP. However, despite the President approved the notification of the new AGP not issued. During the hearing, Justice Isa asked Deputy Attorney General Shafqat Abbasi who the new AGP is. He replied; “I don’t know.” Justice Faez then called Additional Attorney General (AAG) Aamir Rehman to the rostrum and asked him the same question. The AAG also expressed ignorance about the new AGP