The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday rejected a petition filed by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) against the upcoming second phase of the local government in Sindh.

The high court issued the ruling while hearing a case regarding the incomplete quorum of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

During the hearing, ECP lawyer Abdullah Hanjra said the electoral body had decided to hold the LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions in line with the law.

The SHC bench, in its ruling, said it would issue a detailed verdict on the petition regarding incomplete ECP quorum after hearing arguments.

The LG elections are set to take place in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions on Jan 15. The MQM-P has been raising objections over the delimitations of the constituencies and voters lists.