KARACHI - Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, on Wednesday, directed to expedite electrification work in rural areas of Sukkur region and resolving right-ofway issues on priority.

The minister was chairing a meeting of Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) here that was attended by Chairman SEPCO Board Agha Laal Bakhsh, Chief Executive Officer SEPCO and other relevant officers.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the pace of electrification work in Sukkur region, Imtiaz Sheikh directed that the electrification work should be expedited in the villages of Sukkur region by removing obstacles as Sindh government in the projects of development and prosperity of rural areas attached importance to provision of electricity to villages and wanted to carry out such schemes on priority basis.