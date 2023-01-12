Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday handed over cheques for the endowment fund to the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE), and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), besides giving away a cheque for the grant to Matli Press Club. According to a statement issued here, Secretary General CPNE Aamir Mehmood, Finance Secretary Ghulam Nabi Chandio, Chairman Sindh Committee Hamid Hussain Abidi, and Vice Chairman KPK Committee Tahir Farooq received the cheque of Rs 10 million for the endowment fund from the provincial minister. Meanwhile, senior journalist Lala Asad Pathan received a check of Rs 5 million on behalf of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists. Sharjeel Memon also handed over a grant cheque of Rs 300,000 to President Matli Press Club Majid Notakani. Secretary Sindh Information Department Imran Atta Soomro and Director Admin Muhammad Yusuf Kaburu were also present on the occasion. The minister said the Sindh government was taking vigorous steps to strengthen journalistic institutions and organisations, and providing facilities at press clubs under the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for solving issues of the media and journalists fraternity. PPP believed that strengthening media and journalists would contribute to stabilizing democracy in the country so it had always taken practical steps for the promotion of media and the welfare of journalists, Sharjeel added.