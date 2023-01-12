Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami emir Sirajul Haq has said the politics of the PDM, the People’s Party and the PTI is wholly dependent on the support of the es­tablishment. Addressing a press con­ference at Mansoorah on Wednes­day, he said the statements by the leaders of the ruling parties showed the powerful institution was still providing them back one way or the other, though the latter announced its impartiality and neutrality.

He said the ruling troika was badly engaged in the fight for the protec­tion of self-interests without pay­ing any heed to the problems of the people who stood in queues in every city to purchase flour. The PDM, he said, was the continuation of the PTI rule and failed to fix the crises. He said mismanagement and cor­ruption were the major issues, and the seriousness of these problems could be gauged from the Geneva Conference, where the world lead­ers repeatedly emphasized upon the need for transparency in flood relief funds. Haq said the inflation was unstoppable, and the govern­ment could not resolve the issue of rising unemployment. He said the prices of basic commodities went more than 100 percent high in the last few months. He said the IMF was pressuring the government to further increase the electricity, gas and petroleum prices.