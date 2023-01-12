Share:

MULTAN - Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected 55 Sui gas connections during an ongoing drive against illegal compressors.

According to SNGPL official sources, the campaign against the illegal usage of compressors was underway across the region.

The taskforce was raiding on daily basis at various places to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers in the winter season, under the directions of SNGPL General Manager Shahzad Iqbal Laun. he operation would continue against the illegal compressors in order to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers with full pressure.

CUSTOMS SEIZE TRUCKLOAD OF SMUGGLED ITEMS WORTH RS41.5M

A team of Anti-Smuggling Organisation, Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Multan has intercepted and seized a truck-trailer at Multan Motorway M-5 that was carrying smuggled items worth approximately Rs41.5 million, Customs officials said on Wednesday.

The truck-trailer bearing registration number E-7056 was valued around Rs 10 million while the duties and tax evaded were assessed at approximately Rs 30 million, officials said.

The detailed examination of truck-trailer led the recovery of smuggled miscellaneous items/goods including 3,150 kilogrammes curtain cloth of assorted colour, 2,478-kg polyester gents suiting/ shirting cloth (woven), 1,200-kg sofa cloth of assorted colour, 700-kg polyester ladies printed fabric of assorted colours, 1,920-kg polyester ladies Net Fabric of assorted colours.