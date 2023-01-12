Share:

QUETTA - In the wake of expected heavy rainfall in parts of the province, Balochistan Levis Force has established control rooms in all districts of the province. Balochistan Levis Force Director General (DG) Naseebullah Khan Kakar said that Levis Force is ready to assist Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to avert any untoward incident during the rain and snowfall expected in part of the province. “Control rooms have been set up in all districts of the province,” the DG Levis said and urged the people to contact in case of any emergency. He also called upon people to avoid picnicking and outings during the next week.

LANGAU ASKS PDMA TO BE VIGILANT DURING SNOWFALL

Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau has directed the PDMA and the district administration to be vigilant in the wake of expected rain and snowfall in parts of the province. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the provincial minister directed the authorities concerned to utilise all possible resources to deal with any untoward situation, particularly in the flood-hit areas. “In the affected areas, PDMA officers should maintain close coordination with district administration and rescue agencies. Traffic officials and rescue teams should provide all possible help and guidance to citizens stuck in the rain,” Langau said. Stressing the need for making field visits, he said, “Instead of sitting in offices during rains, district administration and PDMA officers should conduct field visit and assess the situation.