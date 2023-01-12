Share:

ISLAMABAD - The speakers at a workshop on discussed the role of fake news, propaganda and non-state actors working against geostrategic interests and stressed ensuring effective media strategy in this regard. our staff reporter PeShAwAr Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on wednesday said they had arrested four militants during an operation in Abshar Colony. An official of CTD said that the CTD along with local police conducted an intelligence-based operation in Michini Gate locality of the provincial capital. he said that during the shoot-out, one CTD cop was also wounded as a result of firing by the militants. He said weapons were also recovered from the arrested terrorists. Grenade lobbed at police post: Meanwhile, a grenade was thrown at the Tarnab Police Check-Post on Grand Trunk road in Chamkani on wednesday. There were no casualties as the grenade exploded outside the building. A police spokesman said that four police officers had also been suspended for negligence after senior officials examined the attack scene in the morning. The fresh surge in violence has been witnessed following the collapse of talks between the government and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in recent months, as several police stations and posts in the provincial capital and other towns have come under attacks. Most of such attacks take place at night. Following an uptick in attacks, the force has been placed on high alert throughout the province, particularly in outlying positions. Four militants arrested in Peshawar CTD operation Four cops suspended over negligence after grenade was lobbed at police post Speakers call for effective media strategy to counter fake news The two-day workshop on ‘Strategic Communications’ was organised by Islamabad Policy research Institute (IPrI) discussed the themes of digital journalism, social media landscape from democratisation to disinformation, Stratcomm in Foreign Policy and Strategic Communications. Talha-ul-huda, IPrI Advocacy Specialist; Syed Ali Abbas Zaidi, an activist and Nelson Mandela Award winner; waqas Jan, a public communication specialist; and several journalists were the key speakers. Spokesperson for the Foreign Office Mumtaz Zahra Baloch delivered the keynote address. The speakers discussed threadbare need for strategising dialogue, communication and storytelling. It was discussed that how a professional attitude on part of poles of the State could prove a better scenario for media. It was stressed that with digitalisation, the conventional modes of diplomacy had changed in foreign policy. It was emphasised that the Stratcom’s active role could help Pakistan protect its geostrategic interests and cope with emerging realities of statehood. The role of fake news, propaganda, non-state actors in media muzzling and vested corners were deliberated. The event was attended by President IPrI Amb Dr Raza Muhammad, Director research Dr raashid wali Janjua, Director StratCom IPrI Siddiq humayun, Amb Asif Durrani and journalists.