LAHORE - Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has taken notice of the incident of alleged rape of a girl by dacoits in Khanewal and has directed the RPO Multan for a report of the incident. The Punjab IGP ordered DPO Khanewal to form a special team to arrest the accused. He directed that the accused should be arrested as soon as possible and strict legal action should be taken, while the delivery of justice to the victim should be ensured on a priority basis.

IGP SEEKS REPORT ON KILLING OF 4 PEOPLE

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Aamir Zulfiqar Khan took notice of an incident of killing of four people in Mandi Bahauddin on Wednesday and sought a report from the regional police officer (RPO) Gujarat. He ordered the senior officers to reach the spot immediately. He said that every aspect of the incident should be investigated and strict legal action should be taken against those responsible. He said that justice should be ensured to the families of the victims on priority basis.

DACOIT HELD IN INJURED CONDITION DURING ‘ENCOUNTER’

A dacoit allegedly involved in dacoity, robbery and other crimes was arrested by police in injured condition during a police encounter here on Wednesday. According to the police spokesperson, Shah Rukn-e-Alam police had received a call that five armed outlaws were looting a citizen near Hamza Chowk, Jinnah Park. SHO Omer Farooq along with his team reached the spot, where the robbers opened fire on them.