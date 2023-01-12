Share:

LOS ANGELES - Steven Spielberg claimed top honors including best drama at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his deeply personal film “The Fabelmans,” as Hollywood’s A-list stars flocked to the first major awards show of 2023 despite a series of scandals swirling around its organizers. The other top film award, best comedy or musical, went to “The Banshees of Inisherin” -- a tragicomedy about a shattered friendship on a remote Irish island that ended the night with the most movie prizes. Spielberg, who also took home the award for best director, thanked his family including his late mother, who he said would be “up there kvelling about this right now.” “The Fabelmans” covers the troubled marriage of Spielberg’s parents, anti-Semitic bullying, and the director’s early efforts making zero-budget movies with his teenage friends. “Everybody sees me as a success story... but nobody really knows who we are until we’re courageous enough to tell everyone who we are,” he told the A-list audience at the Beverly Hilton. Spielberg said films like “E.T.”