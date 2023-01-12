Share:

PESHAWAR - Tehreek-e-Ihyaye Dars-e-Nizami president Maulana Rasheed Ahmad Swati said on Wednesday that the decision to exclusion of a single subject from Dars-e-Nizami must be withdrawn. He said during a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club that Dars-e-Nizami had been a part of all major madaris for a long time and that removing any subject from the syllabus would face public opposition. He said that there were rumours about the removal of Sharah Aljami and Qutbi books from the course, which he stated was unjust and would be opposed. He said that all available resources would be used to thwart this attempt. He claimed that modifying the curriculum amounted to a lack of faith in religious intellectuals. He stated that Wafaqul Madaris Boards should only be used to conduct examinations.