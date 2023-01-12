Share:

SUKKUR - Following the directives by Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull, under the supervision of district administrations of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts on Wednesday, the food department has set up several stalls for sale of subsidized wheat flour at different designated sale points. In this connection, different Roller Flour Mills have established stalls for the sale of wheat flour at subsidized rate of Rs 65 per kilogram to the people, across the Sukkur division.