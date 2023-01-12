Share:

ISLAMABAD - The recent light snowfall on Wednesday turned the weather ideal for tourists to enjoy chilly weather, whereas, the adventure tourists were being advised to take precautionary measures and follow the safety guidelines amid recreation at Murree and adjoining areas. Talking to APP, an official of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation said the massive snowfall forecast in Murree and other hilly areas as per the Met Office has resulted in long queues of vehicles in the area. He said that the tourists and commuters traveling to the hilly areas were instructed to follow safety guidelines to avoid inconveniences, problem and any untoward incident. He said the country is blessed with iconic hilly areas that experience snowfall during the winter every year and the people enjoy snowfall, whereas, the cold weather adds more to the beauty and significance of these areas. The official said Pakistan has rich and natural tourism potential that attracts millions of tourists including locals and foreigners from across the world.