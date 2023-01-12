Share:

The last year was marred by a total of 13,013 road accidents that in jured at least 12,925 individuals who had to receive immediate health care. Traffic in Pakistan is a real hazard and the concept of road safety-- seems to be nonexistent. In light of this horrifying fact, the Islamabad Traffic Police decided to launch a campaign of Special Traffic Education (STE), with a special focus on eliminating underage driving completely. There is no denying this is an absolute necessity for us, but we must ensure that change encompasses general awareness about social responsibilities, better infrastructure, and strict enforcement. For now, the federal capital is the only city that is working towards this campaign by designing awareness campaigns for the coming month. The traffic police have stressed the imposition of exorbitant fines that will surely discourage drivers from disobeying traffic laws but the focus should also be on enforcement. Most individuals have little to no knowledge about driving etiquette and neither do they seem to have the patience to follow them. And the fact that most people are able to go scot-free after committing violations perpetuates the cycle of disobedience that makes for a completely unsafe and unstable road environment. Clearly, this is a structural problem that demands a comprehensive plan of action that goes to the grassroots level. Our traffic police have set up barriers to ensure that responsible individuals step out onto the roads as drivers but driving tests seem to be rather simple; not nearly comprehensive enough to prepare individuals for the task. Outside of just testing whether they can drive, knowledge about rules is barely tested. Not to mention the fact that some individuals are also able to bypass the system entirely to obtain permits that give them legal permission to drive. One should also take into account the state in which our road infrastructure exists; more of than not, damaged roads are left as is, the design is flawed, or infrastructure is created without factoring in the kind of traffic that will occupy the space. On top of all this, most traffic wardens appear to be overwhelmed and cannot perform their duties with the strictness required, giving people the illusion that they can get away with violations. And they can. If what we are aiming to inspire is change, then it must be ushered in through multiple channels. This is a national problem that causes countless fatalities and just because there is a life on the line, it should be taken seriously