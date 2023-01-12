Share:

LAHORE - In continuation of recent spree of transfers and postings in the province, Punjab government on Wednesday exchanged the placements of two Secretaries of grade 20.

According to the of­ficial notification, Secre­tary to Government of the Punjab, Housing Ur­ban Development & Pub­lic Health Engineering Department, Muhammad Asif Balal Lodhi (BS-20) has been transferred and posted as Secretary Com­munication and Works Department Punjab. He will continue to hold the additional charge of the post ofSecretary Infor­mation and Culture De­partment, in addition to his own duties untill fur­ther orders.

Secretary Communica­tion and Works Depart­ment Punjab, Ahmad Mustajab Karamat (BS-20) has been transferred and posted on post va­cated by Muhammad Asif Balal Lodhi, as Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Housing Urban Development & Public Health Engineering De­partment.