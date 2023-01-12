LAHORE - In continuation of recent spree of transfers and postings in the province, Punjab government on Wednesday exchanged the placements of two Secretaries of grade 20.
According to the official notification, Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Housing Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department, Muhammad Asif Balal Lodhi (BS-20) has been transferred and posted as Secretary Communication and Works Department Punjab. He will continue to hold the additional charge of the post ofSecretary Information and Culture Department, in addition to his own duties untill further orders.
Secretary Communication and Works Department Punjab, Ahmad Mustajab Karamat (BS-20) has been transferred and posted on post vacated by Muhammad Asif Balal Lodhi, as Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Housing Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department.