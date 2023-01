Share:

Two people killed in a collision between a dumper and a motorcycle near Shireen Jinnah Colony area of Karachi on Thursday.

According to the sources, the incident took place due to over speeding and the dumper bumped into the motorcycle. As a result, an 18-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy lost their lives.

The rescuers reached the scene soon after getting notified and transported the bodies to the nearest hospital.