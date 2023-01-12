Share:

MUBENDE - Uganda on Wednesday declared an end to an Ebola virus outbreak that emerged almost four months ago and claimed the lives of 55 people. “We have successfully controlled the Ebola outbreak in Uganda,” Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said at a ceremony in the central district of Mubende where the disease was first detected in September. The move was confirmed in a statement issued by the World Health Organization. Aceng said January 11 marked 113 days since the start of the outbreak of the often fatal haemorrhagic fever in the East African country. According to WHO, an outbreak of the disease ends when there are no new cases for 42 consecutive days -- twice the incubation period of Ebola.