The Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tabled a resolution for the vote of confidence for the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi today.

The Punjab Assembly’s session was resumed late Wednesday night to conduct the voting for showing confidence in CM Pervaiz Elahi after completing the required number of MPAs.

PTI MPAs Mian Aslam Iqbal and Raja Basharat submitted the resolution for the voting today.

PTI MPA Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said that 187 lawmakers will show their confidence in the Punjab CM today.

Despite the federal government’s tactics, PTI and its allies managed to complete the numbers in the Punjab Assembly ahead of the vote of confidence.

The claims of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Rana Sanaullah and Attaullah Tarar proved false as the remaining PTI and PML-Q MPAs, Javed Akhtar and Ammar Yasir reached the assembly hall.

Strict security arrangements were made in the Punjab Assembly in view of the expected protest of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). Security officers were deployed beside the speaker’s dice ahead of the voting.

After the submission of the resolution, the PA secretary announced the rules of procedure for the voting.