Share:

MARDAN - A motorbike rider allegedly opened fire and killed a woman in the Par Hoti police station limits on Wednesday, according to police sources. According to residents and local police, a woman identified as the wife of Wajid Ali, a resident of Malakabad Par Hoti, was on her way to the doctor’s clink. It was reported that two accused, Imran of Peshawar and Akhtar of district Dir, arrived on a motorbike and allegedly opened fire on the woman who died on the spot. Local police, after fulfilling the legal process of autopsy in the mortuary handed over the dead body to the legal heirs of the deceased. On the complaint of the deceased’s brother Abbas, police officials at Par Hoti police station filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Wajid Ali, the deceased woman’s husband, and his two companions Imran and Akhtar, and began an investigation.